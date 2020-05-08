Church network to give away 50 roast dinners this Sunday

The project is being run by members of All Saints Church in association with the new Newtown Network which is coordinating volunteering efforts in the town during the coronavirus crisis. At least 50 people referred by agencies such as the town’s foodbank, district nurses or the mental health team will receive a hot roast meal and a pudding.

Money for the meals is being provided by the church, along with grants from the Diocese of St Asaph, the Salvation Army, Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) and Newtown Network.

The Rector of Newtown, the Reverend Canon Nia Wyn-Morris, who sits on the Newtown Network and devised the project said: “As a church we want to play our part in assisting those most vulnerable in our community who are self-isolating and can’t leave home for shopping or are reliant on the town’s foodbank.

“A team of volunteers, adhering to all social distancing requirements and with appropriate food hygiene certification, will prepare, cook and deliver the Sunday lunches for the first time this weekend.

"We are looking to provide well-cooked, tasty, fresh food for people every Sunday. Alongside the meal will be a little note with a prayer from all of us at All Saints Church.

“We wanted to work as part of the town’s efforts in tackling Covid-19 and ensure we were meeting the needs of the most vulnerable. Some of our congregation are already Town Angels coordinating help and support within specific neighbourhoods.”

All Saints Church will be cooking the meals in the kitchens of the town’s Methodist Church, which already runs a weekday café providing meals. Earlier this year All Saints launched a £700,000 appeal to refurbish the church to create a fit for purpose kitchen, a new community function room, improved access for people with disabilities, new toilets and office space.

“The facilities at All Saints don’t yet allow us to prepare and cook these meals at our own premises but we didn’t want to be held back by the limitations of our church building. Working in collaboration with others across the town we can ensure those in most need can receive a healthy, freshly cooked Sunday roast, a meal which so many of us take for granted.”

All Saints Church is in the Cedewain Mission Area, which includes villages and communities around Newtown. It is part of the Diocese of St Asaph, one of the six dioceses of the Church in Wales, an independent Province of the Anglican Communion.

In normal times regular services and activities take place in 214 churches and the diocese looks after 50 Church in Wales Schools. You can join in with online services from the church at the YouTube channel.