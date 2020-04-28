Shopping centre redevelopment approved

Newtown based developer Evabuild Developments Ltd will now be able to go bring a splash of European culture by encouraging and outside eating and drinking vibe in the town centre

The planning permission, approved under delegated powers, will see the use of some units at the former shopping centre changed from A1 – retail use, to A3 which is for cafe or wine bars.

Several other units will also be changed from retail to the B1 category, which is for office and business use.

The application also seeks to build an extension, make alterations and infill parts of the former shopping centre.

The scheme had already been backed by Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council.

PCC planning officer, Richard Edwards said: “I can confirm that we have no objections to the proposals.

“Officers are satisfied that the proposed development complies with the relevant policies within the Powys County Council (PCC) Local Development Plan (LDP) and the decision is one of conditional consent.”

According to the Design and Access Statement (DAS) which accompanied the application, explained that phase two is the redevelopment of the ‘Boulevard’ part of Ladywell Centre.

The DAS was prepared by Ke-Design on behalf of Evabuild.

Ke-Design, said: “The existing small shop units are perfect size for start-up businesses and have existing individual toilet facilities.

“The applicant envisages the majority of its business will be lunch time and dinner time food trade for business lunches and the 160 minimum staff employed within the development.”

They believe that the “boulevard” could become an informal meeting area where people working at the centre could meet for a meal, making contacts and share business ideas.

Ke-Design added: “Phase two seeks to add and change use to transform the rest of the Ladywell centre as a follow-on to the success of Phase one”

“This rejuvenating development will provide opportunity and employment, which will contribute to day/night time economy of Newtown.

Built in 1981, the Ladywell shopping centre which included a Co-Op Supermarket was bought by Evabuild in 2017.

In February, Quartix, the vehicle tracking supplier, moved into their new Headquarters at the Ladywell centre which had been part of the develoment’s first phase.