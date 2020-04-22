Advertising
Two in possession of cannabis arrested in Newtown
Two people who had cannabis on them have been taken into custody after police stopped them in a speeding car in Newtown.
Officers stopped a Ford Focus after it was travelling past at excessive speed last night.
Newtown RPU said: "Stop carried out on a Ford Focus tonight after excessive speed past police, failed drug swipe and two in possession of cannabis. Two in custody, driver awaiting bloods. Non essential journey also for all three in car."
