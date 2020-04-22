Menu

Two in possession of cannabis arrested in Newtown

By Nick Humphreys | Newtown | News | Published:

Two people who had cannabis on them have been taken into custody after police stopped them in a speeding car in Newtown.

Police found cannabis after stopping a car in Newtown. Picture: Newtown RPU

Officers stopped a Ford Focus after it was travelling past at excessive speed last night.

Newtown RPU said: "Stop carried out on a Ford Focus tonight after excessive speed past police, failed drug swipe and two in possession of cannabis. Two in custody, driver awaiting bloods. Non essential journey also for all three in car."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

