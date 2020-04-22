Menu

Advertising

Newtown care firm looking for recruits amid Covid-19 pandemic

By Nick Humphreys | Newtown | News | Published:

A Newtown care firm is looking to recruit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jane Jones, branch manager at Abacare

Abcare says it can offer full training and paid work immediately to anyone willing to become a professional home carer as it desperately needs to fill care roles in Wales.

Jane Jones, branch manager, said: “It is imperative we support the NHS and that our front line care staff are able to cope with the demands we’re anticipating in the coming months.

"It is vital we shield those who are in the high-risk category identified by the Government and that we continue to offer them the very best of support and care in their own homes.

“We’re calling on anyone who needs work and feels they can help us to get in touch immediately.

"If you’ve previously been in a customer-facing environment, then you will have all the skills already that we urgently need and we can give you full, professional training.

"You will be doing amazing work supporting those most in need, while also helping protect the NHS, and you can do all this while supporting your dependants and yourself financially.”

Abacare is urging anyone who needs full-time or part-time, flexible, paid work and who has recently been made redundant, furloughed or laid-off, or who is looking for work for other reasons, to get in touch for an interview.

For more information or to enquire about a position at Abacare, please call 01686 625644, visit www.abacare.org.uk

Newtown Mid Wales Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health Business
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News