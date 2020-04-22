Newtown care firm looking for recruits amid Covid-19 pandemic

Abcare says it can offer full training and paid work immediately to anyone willing to become a professional home carer as it desperately needs to fill care roles in Wales.

Jane Jones, branch manager, said: “It is imperative we support the NHS and that our front line care staff are able to cope with the demands we’re anticipating in the coming months.

"It is vital we shield those who are in the high-risk category identified by the Government and that we continue to offer them the very best of support and care in their own homes.

“We’re calling on anyone who needs work and feels they can help us to get in touch immediately.

"If you’ve previously been in a customer-facing environment, then you will have all the skills already that we urgently need and we can give you full, professional training.

"You will be doing amazing work supporting those most in need, while also helping protect the NHS, and you can do all this while supporting your dependants and yourself financially.”

Abacare is urging anyone who needs full-time or part-time, flexible, paid work and who has recently been made redundant, furloughed or laid-off, or who is looking for work for other reasons, to get in touch for an interview.

For more information or to enquire about a position at Abacare, please call 01686 625644, visit www.abacare.org.uk