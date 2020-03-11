Welsh language young group could leave Powys

The group, which as well as running youth sport organisations also holds a major nationwide eisteddfod, is considering the move as part of a review of its services in the county.

It comes less than two years since the fanfare of the Urdd National Eisteddfod, one of Europe’s largest youth festivals, held in Llanelwedd near Builth Wells, and is to run another in Machynlleth in 2022.

Four jobs are understood to be under threat, with three based at the office in Newtown.

Powys County Councillor Elwyn Vaughan said he was worried that children in the county will miss out on having positive experiences through the medium of Welsh.

The Plaid Cymru councillor for Glantwymyn said: “The Urdd have recently had a internal review.

“At present it provides a valuable service to young people throughout Powys with a office and team of staff at Newtown and a development officer for South Powys.

“However, as a result of the review it seems the current staff serving Montgomeryshire will be relocated to Denbigh, and the South Powys officer area merged with Neath/Port Talbot.

“This as a retrograde step and will not be a practical model of delivery for the young people of Powys.

“It would be much better if the Urdd reconsidered the proposal and established a central office base to serve Mid Wales located in Powys.”

Mr Vaughan hoped that the Urdd could work with PCC to look at other solutions to the problem.

The Urdd said that an independent company was commissioned to conduct a review of the Urdd’s Youth and Communities department in 2019.

A spokesman said: “The purpose of the review was to ensure that we continue to offer the best possible experiences and opportunities for children and young people in Wales.

“We are also looking to the future as we aim to attract new audiences and partnerships.”

They added that the review included speaking to staff, volunteers and stakeholders and the recommendation have been approved by the Urdd board of trustees.

Staff had now been told and they had now entered a consultation process.

“This is an internal process and therefore it is not appropriate for us to make any further comment until the process is complete,” added the spokesman.

The Urdd Eisteddfod, which attracts over 90,000 visitor and has 15,000 children taking part, was held at the Llanelwedd Royal Welsh Showground in 2018.