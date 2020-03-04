Council asked for more details on recycling centre permit

Building work has started on the Abermule site, which should be finished by the summer and it is expected that it will become operational this autumn.

The cost of the permit application varies according to complexity, in this instance it costs £8,575.

Abermule villagers have been protesting against the Powys County Council (PCC) scheme for more than 18 months.

A spokesman for protest group Abermule Communities Together (ACT) said: “We have serious concerns that PCC have not met the stringent demands of the application for a permit to operate this facility.

“NRW were right to kick it out and insist that all the information needed should be divulged.

“This gives us grave concerns about their overall competence and ability to follow all the rules when it comes to the day to day running of the facility.”

Huw Davies, NRW waste permitting team leader, explained: “On receipt of an application, we carry out an assessment, to ensure that all of the relevant information has been submitted to allow us to proceed with the permit determination.

“We were unable to duly make the initial application and it was returned to the applicant.

“We currently do not have an application related to this site.”

Mr Davies added: “If we receive any further applications and we are able to duly make said application, we would carry out a consultation and this would be the opportunity to provide comments.”

A spokesman for PCC said: “NRW have not refused a permit for the site in Abermule.

“As these types of facilities require complex bespoke permits, it is not unexpected that the initial documentation is returned in the first instance with an explanation as to what else is required for them to proceed with the application.

“We are working closely with NRW and taking on their advice to ensure that all their requirements are met when the permit application is submitted.”