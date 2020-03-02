Volunteers needed for Newtown Severn hospice shop

The shop will be the hospice’s 28th.

Dawn Felton, volunteer coordinator, said: “We have a variety of retail roles from shop floor assistants to back office workers and window dressers. We’re a friendly bunch with bags of enthusiasm so if you possess those qualities, you’ll fit right in.”

Emily Jones, who manages the Severn Hospice shop in Ellesmere, said: “I’ll be there to answer any questions along with a volunteer who is happy to share her experiences and there’ll be tea and coffee and plenty of cakes to go around."

Nathan Thomas, 19, said volunteering at his local Severn Hospice shop in Welshpool has helped turn his life around.

“I didn’t know what to do after leaving school. I attended a training course and came to Severn Hospice to gain retail experience, coming in whenever I was needed.

“The skills I’ve gained have been invaluable and I have now secured a paid part-time position at the shop. Things really couldn’t have worked out better for me, it’s turned my life around.”