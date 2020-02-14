Plans go in for new Aldi store

Plans have been lodged with Powys County Council for the multi-million pound build, which would see the creation of 40 new jobs for the town.

The site, on Pool Road, has been derelict since the closure of the Greenhous Ford dealership last year.

More than 81 per cent of respondents to a public consultation supported the proposals.

An Aldi spokesman said: “We’re delighted with the very high level of support for our proposal to bring a new Aldi store to Newtown.

"We would like to thank those residents and stakeholders who provided their feedback.

“Whilst preparing for this application, we were shocked to discover that £9 million of spending currently leaves Newtown every year.

"We know that many customers currently travel out of Newtown to nearby Aldi stores in locations such as Welshpool, and we hope that a new community store in the town will reduce travel times and help keep trade local.”

Powys County Council will determine the application, with a decision expected to be made in the coming months.