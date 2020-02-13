New Severn Hospice shop for Newtown

Severn Hospice has taken over the old Clintons Cards shop in the town’s Bear Lanes shopping centre facing Broad Street – and is transforming it into one of its award-winning shops selling clothes, housewares, books, media and children’s toys.

Workers are already busy in store getting everything ready for a planned opening in mid-March, and volunteers are being sought to work in the shop when that day comes.

The Newtown store will be the charity’s 28th and form part of a network that contributes more than £1 million each year for the care of local families.

Ross Henderson, Severn Hospice head of retail, said: “We have three shops in Powys: Welshpool, Llanidloes and Machynlleth, so we’re really excited we’ll soon be opening a branch in Newtown.

“The need for our services is always increasing with four out of five people we care for being looked after in their homes. We are all about community and the shops team are really looking forward to meeting our new customers and supporters.”

Dawn Felton, Severn Hospice volunteer coordinator, said: “Newtown is the latest place to offer volunteering opportunities with us. As well as the personal reward of helping charity, we can support volunteers in formal training too. You can work towards free NVQs in customer service and retail, if you wanted to. So, whether you’re a student looking for work experience or retired with a few hours to spare each week, we can find a rewarding role for you.”

Debbie Nicholls, from Whitchurch, has been volunteering at her local Severn Hospice shop for more than two years after being enticed by the friendly atmosphere.

She said: “I have always volunteered since the children were at school. I decided to support for Severn Hospice after popping in for a browse at the Whitchurch shop. I was pleasantly surprised by the shop and the friendly staff that I decided to volunteer straight away — and two-and-a-half-years later I’m still here.”

For more information, email volunteers@severnhospice.org.uk or call 01743 236565 or 01952 221350.