Knife Angel amnesty bin filled with blades - which will be made into another sculpture
An amnesty bin that stood next to the Knife Angel sculpture during its visit to Newtown was full of weapons when police emptied it.
The surrendered blades will now be used to make a sculpture that will stand in the town as part of the anti-knife crime message.
Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner said today that the visit of the Shropshire-made sculpture had left a lasting legacy in its message against violence and aggression.
Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: "I’m excited about what we’ve been able to achieve here in Newtown over the past few weeks.
"The Dyfed-Powys Police area is the safest in Wales and England, we have low crime rates, low levels of violent crime and certainly low levels of knife crime, but we are not immune.
“I see this area very much as being the frontline of stopping criminality infiltrating our communities.
"Our Knife Angel message is about prevention - I am motivated to continually to see Dyfed-Powys as the safest place, and I want our youngsters to feel safe and secure."
He praised Councillor Joy Jones and Dyfed Powys Police for organising the visit.
He said that during the Angel’s visit a knife amnesty bin was placed next to it, encouraging everyone to surrender any knives to save lives.
"The bin was emptied before the Angel left, and it was full," he added.
The British Ironwork Centre, behind the sculpture and anti-knife campaign, has confirmed that it will create a piece from the surrendered blades, which when completed will return to be displayed in Powys.
