Candlelight walk to bid Knife Angel farewell

Crowds gathered in the town to mark the last few days of the popular statue, which has been attracting thousands of people to the area every day of its 28-day stay.

Although the statue - part of a national Save a Life, Surrender your Life campaign - will be in the mid Wales town until Tuesday, the official closing ceremony took place on Saturday evening.

The town has embraced the Angel during its 28-day visit, hosting a full month of events, workshops and programmes.

Newtown's candlelight walk for the Knife Angel

People were urged to bring along battery tea light candles or a torch to light their way as part of the procession on Saturday.

Councillor Joy Jones and Dyfed Powys Police and Crime commissioner worked together to make Newtown the first Welsh location to host the Knife Angel as it continues its National UK Tour.

Councillor Jones said: "It was amazing. The whole day has been something else.

"We had a ceremony Saturday afternoon, then Saturday evening we had a parade through the town. A tremendous amount of people turned out. It was an amazing experience. There were flowers and wreaths put down at the side of the angel. It was stunning.

British Ironwork Centre Owner Clive Knowles at the event

"It really has captured the imagination of people. We've had literally hundreds and hundreds, sometimes thousands, turn out every day.

"We've had colour changing lights on it. People have said it's given it an added emotion. We've spoke up about the Angel, we've managed to get word about it around.

"Here in Powys, we're standing up against violence of any kind, not just knife crime. We need to make sure these things don't happen in society."

Councillor Jones said she was thrilled by how the Knife Angel had been received in Newtown.

"We've had tremendous support from the police and crime commissioner," she said.

"The council has helped where they can. Businesses and the public have all got involved. Everybody that has got involved, in any shape or form – it meant a lot and it means a lot. We're very grateful for all the support from everybody around the area.

"Please stand up against violence, support each other and let's make Powys a better place to live, standing against any kind of violence."

A spokeswoman for Dyfed Powys Police said: "The Knife Angel has made a big impression since it landed in Newtown at the beginning of January.

"It brought with it a strong message against violence and aggression, to the first place in Wales to host it. Bringing the impactive sculpture to Newtown was a momentous occasion, along with the commitment to conduct 28 days of intensive educational workshops and programmes.

"It is estimated that thousands of people have visited the sculpture, and the region was also the first to commit to targeting and deputising 10,000 Anti-Violence Champions as part of this initiative.

"This drive encompasses schools and youth groups by allowing young people to stand up against violence and aggression in all forms, not just knife crime.

"The Dyfed-Powys Police area is the safest in Wales and England, and has low crime rates, low levels of violent crime and low levels of knife crime, but is not immune.

"The Newtown Knife Angel message has been about prevention – youngsters should be able to feel safe and secure in this area.

"It is hoped delivering the Knife Angel to Newtown has been a catalyst to promote key prevention messages."

The Knife Angel was commissioned by the British Ironwork Centre and created by sculptor Alfie Bradley.

After it is taken down in Newtown, the Angel will be moved to Gateshead, where it will stand in Performance Square for the full duration of its stay.