Closing ceremony ahead of Knife Angel's departure from Newtown

Although the statue - part of a national Save a Life, Surrender your Life campaign - will be in the mid Wales town until Tuesday, there will be an official closing ceremony on Saturday evening.

Newtown and Llanwchaiarn Town Council says the members of the public are invited to meet at Wesley Street by the Monty Club from 4.30pm, where from 5pm there will be a walk through the town to the sculpture.

People are being urged to take along battery tea light candles or a torch to light the way.

"An area will be made available in front of the Knife Angel monument for people to lay wreaths and to pay their respects and take the time to reflect," a spokesman for the council said.

Councillor Joy Jones and Dyfed Powys Police and Crime commissioner worked together to make Newtown the first Welsh location to host the Knife Angel as it continues its National UK Tour.

It was commissioned by the British Ironwork Centre and created by sculptor Alfie Bradley.

The town council contributed financially to the opening and closing events.

Pilgrimage

Councillor Jones said: "The sculpture has attracted people from all over the nation and not just Mid Wales, becoming for some people almost a pilgrimage and a way to remember and pay respects to the many victims of knife crime and other violent crimes that may have affected their lives.

She said the community had rallied around in its support for Joy and the Knife Angel with volunteers giving up their time to ensure there is always someone on site.

"Their commitment has been truly commendable," she added.

"School children have visited, local youth groups have been involved as the message of anti-violence has been spread through our community. Inside the marquee messages of hope written by children."

Organisers and volunteers estimate that thousands have visited throughout the night and day with the stream of people being constant with no sign of letting up despite the horrendous weather.

“The response has been overwhelming, from the very young children that have visited to the elderly," she added.

"We have had people from all over the UK we thought it would probably attract a few people from the area but actually we have had people from London, Bristol, Cambridge, Scotland and many other places included.

"Our message that we have brought it here to Powys to Newtown for is to stand up against violence. And that is a message we need to get out not just in Powys but across the country, because we need to make sure that people are standing up and standing together against violence.”