Peggy, 92, moves back to home town as first resident of new care home

Margaret Phillips, known as Peggy, had spent all her life in Newtown before having to move to a care home in Welshpool a year ago.

She has now been able to move back to Newtown to become the first resident at The Oaks, a new purpose-built 73-bedroom residential home.

Among those to welcome Peggy were Mayor of Newtown, Councillor David Selby, and Welsh Assembly Member Russell George.

The ground floor at the home is already fully booked with registered manager Jen Roberts receiving new enquiries daily.

The home, which has its own cafe bar, hair and nail salon, cinema and library, is the brainchild of the Sandstone Care Group, owned by experienced care professionals, Ben Challinor, James Parkin and Richard Shore.

Once fully occupied, The Oaks will provide jobs for around 100 people in the local area.

James Parkin said: “We are thrilled to have opened our first purpose-built care home and for it to help to meet the needs of residents in Newtown and the surrounding area.

“We are particularly delighted that Peggy was our first resident, enabling her to return to her home town.

“The response to the opening of The Oaks has been fantastic and we are looking forward to greeting new residents and their families as they continue to join us over the coming days and weeks.”