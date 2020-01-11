Town council to look at how to protect services under threat

In its annual report the Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council says there are challenges and change in its future plans; national, regional and local.

"Regionally, much can be done to improve working relationships with the Powys County Council and the Powys Public Service Board. The town council will continue to stress strongly that community and town councils are an elected organisation which is not subservient to the county council or the public service board, rather it is a parallel one with different functions," the report says.

"Locally, aware of potential loss of services at county level, the town council will continue to give serious consideration to how it might protect services if there is public support to do so. It realises it must consult its community widely, but that it also has a role of elected community leader. Many might argue that it is the elected role and democratic mandate that that is the most valuable element of the town council’s community leadership."

The annual report said there was likely to be more working with and enabling others in the future.

"There is continued interest by the not-for-profit sector in working for the benefit of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn, and the town council has an important role to play by influencing through its democratic mandate what that means in practice. One area ripe for exploration is that of a

‘Town Partnership’, with each partner – whether elected, business or third sector – bringing different strengths and resources to it."

There is interest too from neighbouring communities in collaborating with the town council.

"The next town council is likely to be in 2022, and they will test the council on whether it has delivered what matters to the community, in a sustainable way, and at a cost the community is prepared to pay."

In its report the council says one of its priorities for the coming 12 months will be to progress the Riverside Park scheme with the Going Green for a Living Land Trust.

The project has been given £1.1 million grant to regenerate 110 acres of land including land at Vaynor Playing Fields, Vaynor Riverside Land, Trehafren Playing Fields , Trehafren Hill, Dolerw Park and Town Park Ground. The council has taken on 110 acres of land from Powys County Council on a 99 year lease,