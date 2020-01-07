Jobs in the caring profession

Abacare, which has offices in Newtown and provides care in the surrounding areas, wants to hear from people keen on a role.

Jane Jones, branch manager at Abacare, said: “The New Year is the opportune time for people to shake things up a bit and so we’re calling for all the caring individuals out there to come forward and find out more about making a career for themselves in the care industry.

“We offer fantastic training and the opportunity for internal advancement. Anyone who joins us is not only getting a new job, they are creating a career path with the different qualifications they can achieve, including QCF level two, three and five, and a vocation for themselves thanks to the very rewarding work they will be carrying out.

“We provide a great support network for all of our carers too. There is the potential for the right candidates to stay with us for many years to come.”

Abacare operates a care management team that is committed to providing high quality care to individuals in their own homes.

The large team of trained, specialist, care workers provide positive outcomes based, person centred care to people throughout the UK.

It has recently launched its new website www.abacare.org.uk for people looking for high quality care for themselves or loved ones and also for those seeking a career in care.

Jane added: “No experience is necessary to become a carer as free, full training is offered, which includes a company induction, first aid, information on dementia, health and safety, food safety, infection control, handling medication and moving and handling service users, with the opportunity to achieve Qualification and Credit Framework (QCF) after the initial three months probationary period.

“New recruits are given free uniforms, access to national staff discount scheme for all major brands as well as 28 days paid holiday, paid travel between calls and paid mileage.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone wishing to have a stable and long-term career in care, and who would like to forge rewarding relationships with the service users they care for.

“Being a carer is a highly skilled, professional vocational occupation that is essential to the fabric of our society and the beauty of a job for life means people can start by training with us and work their way up the career ladder gaining further training and qualifications. In today’s changing world of employment, we pride ourselves on being able to offer long-term job security and career prospects.”

For more information about Abacare, please call 01686 625644 or visit www.abacare.org.uk.