Refurb for Newtown housing complex

The Mill Close retirement housing complex, for people over the age of 55, covers 30 flats and is run by Powys County Council. The work was carried out by SWG Construction based in Welshpool.

It has involved an extensive external renovation but SWG was also contracted to carry out some internal work, with the aim of completing the project with minimum disruption to residents and neighbours.

Nigel Stephens, of SWG Construction, said: “This was a major project carried out for our client Powys County Council and will make quite a difference to the lives of residents in Mill Close.

“SWG Construction carried out most of the work while our sister company SWG Mechanical and Electrical have been involved in the important aspects of rewiring and upgrading electrics.

“The external renovation included upgrading the gardens with resin-bound surfaces, while other work outside involved creating downstairs decking, rebuilding communal garden areas and fencing.

“We carried out the external work first, making sure to cause as little nuisance as possible to residents and neighbours. We always try to carry out the work we do sympathetically, reducing the impact on the lives of those living on-site or nearby.

“SWG was also contracted to install new patio doors and renovate the community hall and overnight sleeping area.

“The upgrade of the fire alarm system, smoke detectors in flats and the rewiring of the communal area were carried out by SWG Mechanical and Electrical.

“We have been working in a live environment with many vulnerable residents which has meant careful consideration being needed in the way we operate and when.

“Much of the work has also been located around the communal car park so safeguarding cars belonging to the residents has been paramount in our planning.

“It has been an exciting project to be involved with and we are delighted with the positive feedback we have had from both the residents and the council.”