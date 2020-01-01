Menu

Advertising

Driver suffers serious head injuries in New Year's Eve taxi crash

By Keri Trigg | Newtown | News | Published:

A driver suffered serious head injuries in a crash with a taxi on New Year's Eve.

Stock image

The collision, involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a black Volkswagen Passat taxi, happened at 10.30pm on New Road in Newtown, at the traffic lights near St David's Church.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said: "The driver of the Corsa sustained serious head injuries, and is currently in hospital where her condition is described as stable."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or was driving along New Road at around the time – and particularly anyone with dash cam footage – is urged to contact Newtown Roads Policing Unit urgently by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Newtown Mid Wales Local Hubs News Transport
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Senior reporter covering Shrewsbury and South Shropshire for the Shropshire Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News