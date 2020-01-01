Driver suffers serious head injuries in New Year's Eve taxi crash

The collision, involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a black Volkswagen Passat taxi, happened at 10.30pm on New Road in Newtown, at the traffic lights near St David's Church.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said: "The driver of the Corsa sustained serious head injuries, and is currently in hospital where her condition is described as stable."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or was driving along New Road at around the time – and particularly anyone with dash cam footage – is urged to contact Newtown Roads Policing Unit urgently by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org