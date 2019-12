Police and an ambulance crew were called to Llanidloes Road at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The crash involved two cars.

The A489 at Nantoer, Llanidloes Road, Newtown will be closed for sometime due to a collision.

Sorry for the delays. pic.twitter.com/rOcwzC5eR0 — NewtownRPUSGT (@NewtownRPUSGT) December 17, 2019

Dyfed-Powys Police said a woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, suffered a cut to the head.

Police said it was a minor injury.

The road was cleared by 7.20pm.