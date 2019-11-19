Hopes are high of town hosting the Knife Angel

Powys County Council’s anti-poverty champion, Councillor Joy Jones is putting together a team of helpers including Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn, to bring the iconic monument to Wales for the first time.

The Knife Angel is on a tour of the UK at the moment and will be outside Chester Cathedral until the end of the month.

Councillor Jones, explained: “This is a very special national monument and we will be very lucky to have it here. Its purpose is 28 days of youth and anti-violence workshops and programmes.

“I have asked the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn if he would help bring this to Newtown and it is beginning to look positive.

“We have a meeting with the people from the British Ironwork Centre to discuss if and when we can bring this to Newtown.

Councillor Jones says that if they receive the go-ahead and a date for when the Knife Angel can be brought to Newtown, she will put together a team to help her which includes members of the council cabinet, who have been “very supportive” of her idea.

Councillor Jones added: “I did put the idea on Facebook over the weekend to find out what people though of the idea and received a lot of positive messages.

“I’m determined we can do this.”

Advertising

“I have already had offers of help in bringing the angel to Newtown as well as where to place it.”

Weapons

A spokesperson for the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Mr Llywelyn said that they would be joining Councillor Jones at the meeting.

The monument was created at the British Ironwork Centre just over the border near Oswestry and is a “national monument against violence and aggression”.

Advertising

The Knife Angel was created from knives collected from 43 police forces all around the country.

A spokesperson for the British Ironwork Centre, said: “Once the knives and weapons were delivered to our workshop, artist Alfie Bradley got to work.

“He created a structure out of steel and formed the basic shape which the knives could then be welded onto.

“Steel sheeting formed the external, organic shape of the angel.

“Each knife was blunted before welding it onto the sculpture.

“The wings were then created using the blades only, creating a feather like appearance.

“Working so closely with the families has been crucial in campaigning and raising awareness throughout the campaign.”

Part of the the Knife Angel’s work is to promote a petition supporting a “Save a Life – Surrender you Knife” campaign that has already been signed by nearly 16,000 people.

The petition can be found at change.org