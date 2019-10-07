Menu

Splashing time in the forests as Rally of Wales passes through

By Mark Drew

The world’s best rally drivers descended on the Welsh hills, forests and coast and were met by mud – and plenty of it.

Ireland’s Craig Breen and Paul Nagle negotiate the Mid Wales stage in their Hyundai i20 Coupe

Tens of thousands turned out to watch the dramatic Rally of Wales as it passed through mid Wales. Dyfi, Myherin and Hafren forests were part of the route, which was also extended to incorporate the Sweet Lamb complex before a lunchtime stop on the streets of central Newtown.

The epic race then travelled back to the North Wales coast, including Colwyn Bay and Llandudno.

Mark Drew

By Mark Drew
@MarkDrew_Star

Group Head of News

