Splashing time in the forests as Rally of Wales passes through
The world’s best rally drivers descended on the Welsh hills, forests and coast and were met by mud – and plenty of it.
Tens of thousands turned out to watch the dramatic Rally of Wales as it passed through mid Wales. Dyfi, Myherin and Hafren forests were part of the route, which was also extended to incorporate the Sweet Lamb complex before a lunchtime stop on the streets of central Newtown.
The epic race then travelled back to the North Wales coast, including Colwyn Bay and Llandudno.
