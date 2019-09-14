Black Poplar shortlisted for Welsh tree of the year

The tree in Newtown has stood majestically in the town for decades with generations having fond memories of climbing on its branches or picnicking under its shade.

It has been nominated for its story of survival.

Karen Knight development officer for Newtown town council said: "The Black Poplar is one of Britain’s rarest and most endangered native species, so to have one growing in the heart of the town is a story of survival on its own. However our Black Poplar has had more than fungal disease, leaf rusts and poplar scab to contend with."

She said the story of started in the 1960’s when tree stood majestically on the Llanllwchaiarn side of the river. After the great floods of 1960 and 1964 a flood prevention scheme was needed and the river was diverted - the tree suddenly finding itself on the Newtown side.

"Amazingly the tree survived all the work and continued to thrive."

It was further threatened in 1990 amid plans to be chopped down to make way for an extension of the car park. Special conditions were put into place to protect it.

"As this great, old tree has aged and watched over the town, it has needed extensive surgery as the trunk had decayed and the top of the tree was sadly removed, meaning it will never reach its once great heights, but, it is still standing and still surviving," Karen said.

She said not only was the Black Poplar's story one to be proud of it was also of huge value to wildlife, providing food for caterpillars and moths and its catkins supplying an early source of pollen and nectar for bees and other insects.

People can vote for the The Woodland Trust Wales Tree of The Year 2019 by going to the trust's website, www.woodlandtrust.org.uk.