Woman fined £200 for dumping rubbish in alley

Powys County Council has warned that such behaviour will always be investigated.

The latest fine was issued by the council’s Waste Awareness and Enforcement Team, after six black bags full of recycling and waste were found dumped in an alleyway behind Falcon Court, in Newtown, last month.

A women admitted the offence and received a £400 fine under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 but accepted the early repayment option which meant a payment of £200.

Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member for recycling and waste, said: “When investigating fly-tipping incidents, it is often the case that suspects say they have too much rubbish for the three-weekly collections.

Bottles

“In this case, an examination of the waste found that the bags were full of plastic bottles, glass, cans, paper and cardboard, which are all collected from the kerbside every week.

“If people make full use of our weekly kerbside collection service, this really helps to reduce the amount of rubbish created in the first place.

“For waste that can’t be recycled, householders should use their own black wheel bin or purple sacks. Alternatively, householders can use their nearest household waste recycling centre.

“We need to reinforce the message that fly-tipping is a criminal offence that harms the environment and costs taxpayers’ money when it has to be cleared up. We will clamp down on those who dispose of their waste illegally.

“This case should be a warning that we will investigate this anti-social behaviour and take enforcement action."