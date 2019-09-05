Historic hall handed over to charitable trust

With some rooms dating back to the 17th Century, Gregynog Hall is surrounded by Grade I Listed gardens and a 750-acre estate at Tregynon, near Newtown, and was gifted to the university by Margaret Davies in 1960.

She and her sister, Gwendoline, were the granddaughters of David Davies, the 19th century industrialist behind the Ocean Coal Company and Barry Docks.

Margaret gifted Gregynog to the university for the purpose of continuing their social, economic, educational and cultural initiatives in Wales. Devoted philanthropists, the sisters’ lives were dedicated to the social and cultural enrichment of the people of Wales.

The striking and historic building has played host to thousands of students, conference delegates, wedding guests and visitors from across the globe since.

Representatives from the university, the Davies Trust and the chair of the new Gregynog Trust gathered at the Grade II* Listed hall to mark the transition of ownership recently.

Newly appointed chief executive Jan Wallwork-Clarke said: “It is a red letter day in the history of this much cherished historic estate.

"I am privileged to be charged with the task of delivering our charitable purposes, not least among them the conservation, development and enhancement of the natural and historic environment of Gregynog Hall and the estate.

“I have a dedicated team of staff and volunteers, a supportive board of trustees, who have worked tirelessly to get the trust to this day, and a key objective for us all is to undertake essential repairs, maintenance and conservation and increase public access to this special place.”

Gregynog Trust chair Carole-Anne Davies said: “Everyone involved has worked so hard and with common purpose to reach this point. We are looking forward to realising our vision and to safeguarding and enhancing Gregynog’s future.

“The Gregynog story is an important and fascinating one, reaching far back into the social and cultural fabric of Wales and we are determined to ensure its success and longevity.”