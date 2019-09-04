Menu

Newtown councillor stands down

By Sue Austin | Newtown | News | Published:

A Newtown councillor has stood down from the unitary authority with immediate effect.

Councillor Neil Morrison said he had very reluctantly stood down for personal reasons.

The conservative who had represented Newtown South since May 2017, said: "I would not be able to give my full commitment to the role as I have done in the past. I would like to thank my constituents and wish them well in these difficult times.

The council said that arrangements for a by-election would be announced in the near future.

"In the interim period, neighbouring councillors will be able to assist constituents," a spokesman said.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
