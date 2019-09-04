Newtown councillor stands down

Councillor Neil Morrison said he had very reluctantly stood down for personal reasons.

The conservative who had represented Newtown South since May 2017, said: "I would not be able to give my full commitment to the role as I have done in the past. I would like to thank my constituents and wish them well in these difficult times.

The council said that arrangements for a by-election would be announced in the near future.

"In the interim period, neighbouring councillors will be able to assist constituents," a spokesman said.