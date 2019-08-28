Body found in search for missing man

James Jefferies was reported missing on Saturday from Newtown.

Police appealed for information on his whereabouts, saying they were concerned for his welfare.

But they today confirmed a body had been found.

A Dyfed-Powys Police Spokeswoman said: “The body of a man has been discovered in woodland near Garthowen, during the search for missing man James Jefferies, who was reported missing from Newtown on Saturday, 24 August 2019.

"Formal identification has not taken place, however next of kin are aware of this development. The death is being treated as unexplained."

Tributes to Mr Jefferies have been posted on social media.