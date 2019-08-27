Major blaze destroys barn - in pictures

The fire broke out at a barn near Adfa, Newtown, shortly after midnight.

A fire broke out at a barn in Mid Wales. Pic by @ WelshpoolFire

Crews from Llanfair Caereinion, Newtown, Welshpool, Montgomery and Llandrindod Wells attended.

04P1 was mobilised to a barn fire at 00:55 in the Adfa area along with alliances from @LlanfairFire @MontyFireSTN @NewtownFireStn @LlandodFire incident has now been scaled down to 2 appliances and a bowser. pic.twitter.com/1PvquJXZgd — Welshpool Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshpoolFire) August 27, 2019

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: "The barn was full of straw and well alight.

"Crews are currently continuing to damp down the fire."

The incident is still ongoing and the cause of the fire has not yet been established.