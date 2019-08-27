Advertising
Major blaze destroys barn - in pictures
A major blaze has destroyed a barn full of straw in Mid Wales.
The fire broke out at a barn near Adfa, Newtown, shortly after midnight.
Crews from Llanfair Caereinion, Newtown, Welshpool, Montgomery and Llandrindod Wells attended.
A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: "The barn was full of straw and well alight.
"Crews are currently continuing to damp down the fire."
The incident is still ongoing and the cause of the fire has not yet been established.
