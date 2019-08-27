Menu

Major blaze destroys barn - in pictures

By Aimee Jones | Newtown | News | Published:

A major blaze has destroyed a barn full of straw in Mid Wales.

A fire broke out at a barn in Mid Wales. Pic by @ WelshpoolFire

The fire broke out at a barn near Adfa, Newtown, shortly after midnight.

Crews from Llanfair Caereinion, Newtown, Welshpool, Montgomery and Llandrindod Wells attended.

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: "The barn was full of straw and well alight.

"Crews are currently continuing to damp down the fire."

The incident is still ongoing and the cause of the fire has not yet been established.

