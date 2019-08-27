Menu

Advertising

Motorcyclist killed in Mid Wales crash

By Aimee Jones | Newtown | News | Published:

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the A483 between Crossgates and Llanbister on Sunday.

The crash involved two vehicles - a green Kawasaki motorcycle travelling southbound towards Crossgates and a silver Ford S-Max which was travelling northbound, at around 11.45am.

The motorcycle rider, a 52-year-old man from the Gloucestershire area, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact the Dyfed Powys Police serious collision investigation unit on 101, quoting the reference 197 of August 12.

Newtown Mid Wales Local Hubs News Llandrindod Wells
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News