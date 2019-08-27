Motorcyclist killed in Mid Wales crash

The crash involved two vehicles - a green Kawasaki motorcycle travelling southbound towards Crossgates and a silver Ford S-Max which was travelling northbound, at around 11.45am.

The motorcycle rider, a 52-year-old man from the Gloucestershire area, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact the Dyfed Powys Police serious collision investigation unit on 101, quoting the reference 197 of August 12.