New town mayor hosts celebration

Councillor Selby said there was much to celebrate in Newtown.

He said that over the next 12 months he would be an advocate for the town and was prepared to be strong in saying when people or the town are not being treated fairly.

"I will be an active mayor and indeed sometimes a controversial mayor,” he said.

He praised the outgoing mayor.

“Thank you Councillor Sue Newham both for passing on the chain and the office and for being a great advocate of the town as a determined and skilful mayor,” he said.

As the chair of the town council I will try to make sure that the formal business of the council is carried out efficiently and fairly – the staff are supported – and we keep our focus on delivering for the town.

"I will speak about our many good points and proudly tell anyone who will listen that Newtown is the biggest and best town in Powys.

"I will support and help those in the town who serve the community, helping with fundraising activities, helping groups find solutions to problems, thanking those who ought to be thanked and to being prepared to be strong in saying when people or the town are not being treated fairly.

"I will attend events, talk to organisations and businesses and help with fundraising."