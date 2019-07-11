Girl taken to hospital after pupils in minibus crash

Officers from Newtown, ambulance crews and an air ambulance were called at 10am yesterday.

The crash happened on the A483, near Llanbadarn Fynydd and involved one vehicle, a white Mercedes Sprinter minibus. They were travelling from Wrexham to Brecon to take part in an athletics competition.

The rest of the group was moved from the roadside to the safety of Newtown Police Station. The road was closed for 90 minutes and recovery of the minibus was arranged.

Inspector Jonathan Rees-Jones said: “Ensuring the safety of this group was of paramount importance for all emergency services at the scene. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt and we were able to update parents.”

Police have launched an appeal for information. Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to report it by calling 101.