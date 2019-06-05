New mayor for Newtown

Councillor David Selby said when as a Powys county councillor or on the town council he would continue to work to improve the town.

Councillor Richard White was elected deputy.

Outgoing Mayor, Councillor Sue Newham said: “It has been a great honour and pleasure to be mayor for the last two years. It has been an extremely busy time and I am delighted with the amount of investment that has been put into Newtown, with more important and exciting changes in the pipeline.

"The people of Newtown are its greatest asset. Their sense of community, hard work and volunteering help to make the town vibrant and friendly. I want to thank my fellow councillors and the wonderful team of staff who work for the council for everything they do for the benefit of Newtown."

Councillor David Selby said he was honoured to have been elected mayor.

"I moved to Newtown 28 years ago and I feel myself a Newtonian. Whether on Powys County Council or Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council I will continue to work to improve our town and to help continue to keep it the great community that it is.

I would like to work with community and charity groups in the town to support their work and fund raising, and would welcome invitations to events and meetings. I will lead Mayor's litter picks to help keep our town tidy."

He said the mayor's charity for the year was Kaleidoscope which works in Newtown supporting those struggling with alcohol and drug issues.

The council is also continuing its Facebook live sessions when residents can question the mayor and other councillors. The next one will be on June 19 at 7pm.

Councillor Richard White said he would endeavour to promote the town at every opportunity and support the mayor.

"Open Newtown and other initiatives currently in progress together with the benefits to the own of the recently opened by-pass make these exciting times for Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn. Under the expert leadership of our Town Clerk and his accomplished team of officers all augurs well for the future both for residents and visitors."