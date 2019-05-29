Motorcyclist killed in Mid Wales crash

Dyfed Powys Police is investigating the crash that happened on the A489 between Sarn and Churchstoke at about 4.50pm on Tuesday.

It involved a silver Vauxhall Astra and a silver and black Suzuki motorbike.

The motorbike rider died at the scene of the crash outside the entrance to the Holy Trinity Church.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact the serious collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference 249.