Plans drawn up for £1m bridge due next year

The 60 metre span bridge is due to be completed next year, and is set to link the north and south sides of the river.

It will provide a walking and cycling link between a residential area and employment areas, as there is currently no direct access.

Professional services company GHD is currently undertaking civil, structural and geotechnical design of the bridge.

Stewart Tennant, Technical Services Leader – Europe and Middle East at GHD, said: “The benefits of the ‘Active Travel Bridge’ are multiple. Not only will it reduce the carbon footprint around the River Severn, it will also hugely facilitate travel between the residential areas to the north east of Newtown and employment opportunities in Dyffryn, Vastre and St Giles Enterprise Parks, thereby helping local businesses and customers alike.

“We at GHD have taken a holistic approach on this project. We have focused on risks, constructability and future maintenance to develop this sustainable solution that will provide long-term benefits to Newtown citizens.”

The design put together contains a twin arch bridge with cable supported deck, and a steel structure with lightweight fibre reinforced polymer deck panels and nine metre high arches.

With detailed design now moving forward quickly, GHD has put forward a proposal to lessen the impact of launching the bridge over a live watercourse.

Elgan Davies Hughes, principal architect, YCG, added: “Following public consultation, GHD helped us to produce a high quality, contemporary bridge design and the lightweight, elegant structure will deliver a landmark to the area.”