Clothing find in hunt for missing Sean

Officers are now appealing for information after the discovery, while they continue the search for the Newtown man who went missing on February 7.

The clothing, a red hooded top with Cross Hatch written on the front, was found in the Trehafren Fields area, near to Lon Masarn, on the Trehafren estate in Newtown.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are continuing with the search for Sean Miller, who is missing from Newtown, and are appealing for information about an item of clothing that has been found.

"A red hooded top with Cross Hatch written on the front has been found in the Trehafren field area, near Lon Masarn. It is believed to belong to Sean.

"We would like to speak to anyone who saw the top in this area, or who came into contact with Sean while he was wearing it.

"Sean was last seen in the Newtown area on February 7.

"He is 22 years old, 5’9” tall, of slim build, with pale skin, black hair, a beard and moustache."

Anyone with information about the hooded top, or with information that could help to locate Sean is asked to contact 101, quoting Ref: DP-20190217-134.

People who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.