River Severn searches to continue for third day in hunt for missing Newtown man

Sean Miller, 22, was last seen in Newtown on February 7, and Dyfed-Powys Police launched a missing persons appeal earlier this week.

Searches of the River Severn in the town began on Wednesday, and took place throughout Thursday and are set to continue into Friday.

The mountain rescue team and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service are all involved in the search.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "The search has continued today with support from the mountain rescue team, fire and rescue service and our police dogs. The search has focussed along the river.

"The search will continue tomorrow."

On Tuesday, police also asked residents residents to check outbuildings, garages and sheds. However they asked residents to leave the main search to the emergency services.

Chief Inspector Andy Pitt said on Wednesday: “There will be an increase in presence of emergency services in Newtown today as the search for Sean continues.

“While I understand the strength of feeling and am grateful to the public’s support in wanting to assist with the search, I urge them to please leave this to the emergency services at this stage.

"We have a structured search plan in place and the best assistance we can be given at this time is the space for specially trained officials to be able to focus their efforts.

“Other ways in which the public can help us are to check outbuildings, garages and sheds and we are still appealing for any information or any sightings of Sean Miller since he was last seen on February 7."

Sean is described as 5’9”, of slim build, with pale skin, black hair, a beard and moustache.

Anyone who has seen Sean, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report information by calling 101.