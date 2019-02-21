Extensive searches for missing Newtown man

Sean Miller, 22, went missing from the Newtown area on February 7, and Dyfed-Powys Police has launched a plea for information.

Residents are being urged to check outbuildings, garages and sheds to assist police with the search.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Family and friends are concerned for his welfare.

"He is 5’9”, slim build, with pale skin, black hair, a beard and moustache.

"Anyone who has seen Sean, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to report information to police."

To contact officers call Dyfed-Powys Police on 101, then cite reference DP-20190217-134.