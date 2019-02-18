Teenager who stole 37 steaks and alcohol avoids prison sentence

Venetia Sophia Josephine Harris, 19, of Wild Wood Court, Oldford, Welshpool, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates Court for sentencing on Tuesday, after previously admitting a total of 10 charges.

They included stealing a total of 37 steaks from supermarkets, at a cost of almost £800.

Other thefts included alcohol, baby milk powder, and headphones from B & M, Tesco, Aldi, Sainsburys and Savers in Welshpool and Tesco in Newtown.

Harris also admitted a charge of possessing a 12 inch steak knife, claiming she was going to use it to put her friend's curtains up.

Magistrates gave Harris a 36 week prison sentence, but suspended it for two years and put a community order in place.

She was ordered to pay £420 compensation along with costs.