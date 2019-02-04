Date revealed for opening of bypass

The road which has been built over the last three years, will be opened on February 14.

The announcement has been welcomed by Montgomeryshire Assembly Member Russell George, who was a key campaigner in lobbying for the road, and said it has the potential to "transform the economy" of Mid Wales.

He said: "The opening of the Newtown Bypass on February 14 will be a momentous occasion, and the many people who have played a part in bringing about the bypass should be thanked.

“In 1949, Montgomery County Council published a public notice titled Proposed Newtown Bypass, and called for school boys aged 16 or over to consider putting themselves forward to record the number of vehicles travelling through the town between Friday, September 2, 1949 and Sunday, September 4, 1949 in an effort to assess the requirement for a Newtown Bypass.

"Whilst it’s been over 70 years since the Newtown Bypass was first mooted, the bypass is now a reality and I’m delighted that the Welsh Government Minister for Transport will be cutting the ribbon that will allow the first vehicles on to the new bypass. Tribute should also be paid to the former transport minister, Edwina Hart, who was always very willing to engage with me on plans for the bypass.

“I believe the bypass will have the potential to transform the economy of towns such as Newtown, Llanidloes and Machynlleth and the contractors, Alun Griffiths, should be congratulated on this incredible feat of engineering. It is an outstanding achievement.

“For a major project like this to be completed within three years from start to finish is amazing in itself, and there has been huge support for this project from the community and a great interest in the construction works."

Mr George also spoke of the impact on families neighbouring the bypass.

Advertising

He said: “It ought to be acknowledged that people who live near the new bypass and construction sites have been incredibly patient over the past three years and that some landowners have had to make sacrifices and give up land belonging to their families for generations in order to allow the project to proceed.

“It’s also important to keep in mind that there will still be other construction works such as landscaping which will continue after the bypass has been opened but I’m looking forward to driving on the full length of the bypass myself.

“I firmly believe that the Newtown Bypass will serve to resolve local traffic congestion issues, improve school safety, improve response times of the emergency services and support tourism and the wider Mid Wales economy. As such, I am very much looking forward to the opening day."