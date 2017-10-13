Stray cats in Newtown

Kelly's Cat Rescue says many of the felines taken in from the Newtown, mid Wales, area needed veterinary treatment and were in desperate need of help.

It will hold a coffee morning at Monty Club in Newtown on Saturday at 10am.

The aim is not only to raise funds for food and vet fees but also to raise awarenss of the problem.

Kelly Healy set up the charity in March.

"We have since taken in over 120 cats and kittens. We only take in those living outside and those that are in desperate need. We have had to rescue kittens four to six weeks old and one ginger cat that lived on the streets of an estate for two years, being fed by residents.

"When we took her in she was scared as she had never lived in a house. But she is doing really well now and loves sleeping by the fire."

The cat rescue team is taking with the RSPCA about re-launching a scheme to neuter farm cats and it says it is a particular problem in the countryside.

"We have also been accepted for Tesco Bag of Help scheme which runs from November 1 until the end of the year. There is also a food basket in Tesco in Newtown where you can donate cat food and litter. "