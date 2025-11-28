Shropshire Star
'It’s something that we must do for safety reasons' - Historic kiln fenced off over safety fears

An historic kiln on the Shropshire/Welsh border has been fenced off over safety fears.

By Richard Williams
Temporary fencing has been put up around the Hoffman Kiln at Llanymynech, ahead of possible repair work being carried out.

One of only three remaining Hoffman Kilns in the country it was used in the early years of the 20th century for the continual ‘burning’ of lime and is now a popular visitor attraction.

Inside the historic kiln
Following a routine inspection of the kiln some changes with the structure were noticed. 