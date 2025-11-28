'It’s something that we must do for safety reasons' - Historic kiln fenced off over safety fears

Temporary fencing has been put up around the Hoffman Kiln at Llanymynech, ahead of possible repair work being carried out.

One of only three remaining Hoffman Kilns in the country it was used in the early years of the 20th century for the continual ‘burning’ of lime and is now a popular visitor attraction.

Inside the historic kiln

Following a routine inspection of the kiln some changes with the structure were noticed.