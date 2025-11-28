'It’s something that we must do for safety reasons' - Historic kiln fenced off over safety fears
An historic kiln on the Shropshire/Welsh border has been fenced off over safety fears.
Temporary fencing has been put up around the Hoffman Kiln at Llanymynech, ahead of possible repair work being carried out.
One of only three remaining Hoffman Kilns in the country it was used in the early years of the 20th century for the continual ‘burning’ of lime and is now a popular visitor attraction.
Following a routine inspection of the kiln some changes with the structure were noticed.