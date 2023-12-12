Paramedics sent to crash in Llanymynech

The collision happened on the B4393 at Four Crosses. Paramedics, firefighters and the police were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.31pm on Tuesday, December 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Llanymynech.

"Assistance given to Mid and West Wales Fire Service. Upon arrival, no persons trapped and fire service not required."

Three fire engines including the rescue tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Ambulance services for Wales and the West Midlands have been contacted for an update.