Climber airlifted to hospital with 'significant' injury after being hit by a rock

The helicopter at Pant Quarry

Emergency services were scrambled to Pant Quarry, near Llanymynech on Sunday afternoon after friends raised the alarm.

North East Wales Search and Rescue went to the scene along with fire and ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter, with the crew managing to land as close to the rescuers as possible.

A spokesperson said: "North Wales Police asked us to assist a climber at Pant quarry near Llanymynech. He had been struck by a large rock and suffered a significant leg injury.

"He was managing the rope for his climbing partner when the rock was dislodged and impacted him."

Search and rescue volunteers travelled in Land Rovers to reach the injured man.

"He was assessed at the scene by Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust and one of our team doctors," the spokesperson added.