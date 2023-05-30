Climber airlifted to hospital with 'significant' injury after being hit by a rock

By Sue AustinLlanymynechPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A climber had to be airlifted to hospital after he was hit by a rock at a quarry.

The helicopter at Pant Quarry
The helicopter at Pant Quarry

Emergency services were scrambled to Pant Quarry, near Llanymynech on Sunday afternoon after friends raised the alarm.

North East Wales Search and Rescue went to the scene along with fire and ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter, with the crew managing to land as close to the rescuers as possible.

A spokesperson said: "North Wales Police asked us to assist a climber at Pant quarry near Llanymynech. He had been struck by a large rock and suffered a significant leg injury.

"He was managing the rope for his climbing partner when the rock was dislodged and impacted him."

Search and rescue volunteers travelled in Land Rovers to reach the injured man.

"He was assessed at the scene by Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust and one of our team doctors," the spokesperson added.

The casualty was put onto a stretcher and carried to a waiting Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter for transport to hospital.

Llanymynech
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News