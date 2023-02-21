Road matters on the agenda at parish council meeting

The meeting will take place at Pant Memorial Hall on Thursday at 7.15pm.
Items about the A483 trunk road and other roads in the parish will be under discussion as will street lighting and a suggestion to look at energy saving for the lighting.
There will be an update on the Rockwell Meadows land within the parish and also a discussion about having a new parish website.
Members of the public are welcome to the meeting and there will be a chance at the beginning to make representations to the Parish Council on items on the agenda or of public interest.