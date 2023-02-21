Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Road matters on the agenda at parish council meeting

By Sue AustinLlanymynechPublished:

Safety measures on the A483 will be on the agenda for the February meeting of Llanymynech and Pant Parish Council.

The abnormal loads are travelling through Llanymynech
The abnormal loads are travelling through Llanymynech

The meeting will take place at Pant Memorial Hall on Thursday at 7.15pm.

Items about the A483 trunk road and other roads in the parish will be under discussion as will street lighting and a suggestion to look at energy saving for the lighting.

There will be an update on the Rockwell Meadows land within the parish and also a discussion about having a new parish website.

Members of the public are welcome to the meeting and there will be a chance at the beginning to make representations to the Parish Council on items on the agenda or of public interest.

Llanymynech
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News