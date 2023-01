The incident happened in Underhill Lane, Llanymynech, at around 1pm today.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 1.06pm on Thursday, January 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an electricity cable had fallen onto a tree in Llanymynech.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Oswestry. Crews dampened down tree that was affected."