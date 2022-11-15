Homes plan approved despite local objections

Wychwood - Four Crosses from UK Grid Reference Finder

The outline planning application to build up to 12 homes, infrastructure, and access at Wychwood, in Four Crosses near Llanymynech, came from Mr D Evans on behalf of the Wychwood Trustees.

The proposal is for six three bedroomed semi-detached houses, five, four-bedroom detached houses and one, four bedroomed “large” detached house.

But the detail of the development, which includes “elements of demolition” will form part of a “reserved matters” planning application that will need to be submitted and approved at a later date.

What has been settled at this stage is the principle of building homes on the site.

When the application was discussed by Llandysilio Community Council the councillors objected to the development.

Llandysilio council clerk, Carol Davies explained that councillors believed that the development does not respond to the “local need” for housing.

They also sited road safety reasons for their decision.

Mrs Davies said: “All of the dwellings have three or more bedrooms which does not provide for those looking for a starter home or those looking to retire.

“This section of the B4393 carries a significant amount of traffic which is set to increase with the completion of the housing developments at Kings Acre and on the former pub site.”

Powys County Council's head of planning, property and public protection, Gwilym Davies said: “Outline planning permission is approved.

“Details of the appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale, shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority before any development begins and shall be carried out as approved.

“Any application for approval of the reserved matters shall be made to the local planning authority not later than three years from this permission.”

Part of the discussion at the later stage will be around affordable home provision.

Mr Davies explained that affordable housing would be for “not less” than 10 per cent of the housing units or bed spaces.

In this case the contribution amounts to two houses.