Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Be on your guard if offered a mini digger police warn after theft

By Sue AustinLlanymynechPublished:

A mini digger has been stolen from a field close to the Shropshire/Powys border.

Dyfed Powys police
Dyfed Powys police

Dyfed Powys Police say the Komatsu Mini-Digger P20 with ditching bucket was stolen from a field off Back Lane, Criggion between 10am and 12noon on September 29.

The Mini-digger has a number of distinguishing features and has been DNA security marked. Police are asking for prospective buyer to be vigilant when purchasing any machine matching this description.

Anyone with any information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811311908. Quote reference DPP/0171/01/10/222/02/C.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers.uk.org.

Llanymynech
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Welshpool
Crime
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News