Be on your guard if offered a mini digger police warn after theft

Dyfed Powys police

Dyfed Powys Police say the Komatsu Mini-Digger P20 with ditching bucket was stolen from a field off Back Lane, Criggion between 10am and 12noon on September 29.

The Mini-digger has a number of distinguishing features and has been DNA security marked. Police are asking for prospective buyer to be vigilant when purchasing any machine matching this description.

Anyone with any information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811311908. Quote reference DPP/0171/01/10/222/02/C.