Teeing off to help mental health services in Shropshire

Alun Hughes and Steve Owen from Rees Astley with the winning team, Martin Hardy, Rhydian Wilson, Kevin Powell and Gary Roberts, at the company’s client golf day held at Llanymynech Golf Club.

Independent financial advisers from Mid Wales and Shropshire based company Rees Astley hit the fairways to raise £1,045 to support the work MIND by holding a client golf day and prize raffle.

A dozen teams took part in the event at Llanymynech Golf Club with the winners comprising Martin Hardy, Rhydian Wilson, Kevin Powell and Gary Roberts.

Alun Hughes, a director of Rees Astley, which has offices in Newtown, Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury, said the money raised for MIND will be spent in Mid and North Powys where there is increasing demand for mental health services following the Covid-19 pandemic and current cost of living crisis.

“I think a lot of people in rural communities are struggling following the pandemic lockdowns and rising cost of living,” he said. “Inflation is making it financially tough for many families.

Katie Jones from Mid and North Powys Mind (second from right) receives a cheque from Rees Astley staff (from left) Chris Tombleson, Alun Hughes, Jackie Rollo and Steve Owen.

“We are pleased to give something back to the communities that we serve and I am delighted that the money we have donated will be spent to provide mental health support in Mid and North Powys.”

Katie Jones, a one-to-one mental health support worker with Mid and North Powys MIND, said: “It’s brilliant that Rees Astley has raised this money which will help us to support people in the community. Hopefully, this donation will raise the profile of our charity and encourage other businesses to support our work and mission to remove the stigma surrounding mental health.

“Unfortunately, due to the huge demand for mental health services following the pandemic, we now have a waiting list, which is the last thing we want to do, but everyone is being seen as quickly as possible.