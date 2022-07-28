Community split over width restrictions on historic Shropshire bridge

Repairs to Llanyblodwel bridge

The 400-year-old Llanyblodwel Bridge, near Oswestry, is expected to be reopened in September after major structural repair work by Shropshire Council.

It has had to work with Heritage England and the Department for Culture because of its listed status.

Now Shropshire Council is proposing to put a trial, 2.4 metre width restriction on the bridge. The narrowest section of the bridge measures 2.74 metres.

The council says the Grade II listed structure that has suffered repeated damage from vehicles, causing inconvenience to road users and expensive repair costs.

While the width restriction will still allow fire engines, ambulances, panel vans and small tractors to cross the bridge, it will mean lorries and larger agricultural vehicles will have to use a diversion around it.

The plan has split residents.

At a recent meeting of Llanyblodwel Parish Council councillors heard from the unitary authority's bridge engineer who said it was a fine balance to find a solution.

Shropshire Council has a duty to maintain the integrity of any historic structure, he said.

During the meeting councillors heard that those opposing the idea say a width restriction would affect the local farming community unable to take large agricultural vehicles over the bridge. Lorries including those delivering oil would also face adding 30 minutes to their journey on the round trip.

Some suggested putting CCTV on the bridge and there was also a suggestion that the current bridge be used for pedestrian access only and that a new bridge be built for vehicles.

Local people were also upset that they had not been contacted by Shropshire Council about the proposal.

Shropshire councillor, Vince Hunt, said that the bridge was very important to the community of Llanyblodwel.

"Residents have been having to take single track roads on an eight-mile detour, part of which goes through Powys, for the last six months or so."

Shropshire council said the work had taken such a long time because it had to use special materials to comply with the historic listing.