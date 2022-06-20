Golfers face hottest day of the year for their sporting challenge

Chris Thomas, Maggie Cadwallader and Jo Lawson

Chris Thomas of Llanymynech Golf Club, Maggie Cadwallader of Welshpool and Jo Lawson of Lakeside, Montgomery – all breast cancer survivors - set out to play 54 holes of golf in twenty four hours by touring each of the three courses.

They hit their target, without the help of golf buggies, on Friday, the hottest day of the year so far. And the three all enjoyed a welcome gin and tonics after the final hole.

At the presentation to the charity, local organiser, Linda Sagar, thanked the golfers, the clubs, the donors and all helpers for a great effort and a magnificent donation to further breast cancer research.

"We need these fund raisers and are so grateful," she said.

"For the mathematicians, the trio averaged only seven over their handicaps on each of the three undulating courses in blazing sunshine. A great effort."