Golfers face hottest day of the year for their sporting challenge

By Sue AustinLlanymynechPublished:

Three golfers, twelve caddies, three courses and brilliant weather combined to produce a £3000 windfall for the Breast Cancer Now charity.

Chris Thomas, Maggie Cadwallader and Jo Lawson

Chris Thomas of Llanymynech Golf Club, Maggie Cadwallader of Welshpool and Jo Lawson of Lakeside, Montgomery – all breast cancer survivors - set out to play 54 holes of golf in twenty four hours by touring each of the three courses.

They hit their target, without the help of golf buggies, on Friday, the hottest day of the year so far. And the three all enjoyed a welcome gin and tonics after the final hole.

At the presentation to the charity, local organiser, Linda Sagar, thanked the golfers, the clubs, the donors and all helpers for a great effort and a magnificent donation to further breast cancer research.

"We need these fund raisers and are so grateful," she said.

"For the mathematicians, the trio averaged only seven over their handicaps on each of the three undulating courses in blazing sunshine. A great effort."

If anyone still wants to donate they can do so at justgiving.com/fundraising/24hourgolfchallenge.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

