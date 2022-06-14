Former B&B could be demolished to make way for housing

The property at Llandrinio

Powys County Council’s planning committee will decide a planning application by Charanjit Singh to convert Unity House into 15 one-bedroom apartments, two two-bedroom apartments and three studio apartments in Llandrinio near Llanymynech.

Parking spaces would also be created for 27 vehicles.

Councillor Lucy Roberts said: "I have major concerns with this application. The size of this development is completely inappropriate to the location on the edge of the village. The access to the site has very poor visibility and also floods.”

She added that the parking provision proposed was inadequate.

Llandrinio community council has also objected to the proposal on size and scale.

The building was last used as a bed and breakfast around 15 years ago, and in 2008 planning permission was given to convert Unity House into a care home that could accommodate 44 people.

This planning permission is still in existence although it was never implemented.

Agents, The Planning Group Limited said: “Regeneration of the site will provide an economic boost to the area as local economic and social amenities are used by new residents.