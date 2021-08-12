Dozen homes planned for site near Llanymynech

Wychwood - Four Crosses from UK Grid Reference Finder

An outline planning application by the Wychwood Trustees has been submitted to Powys County Council to build up to 12 homes, infrastructure, and access at Wychwood which is a bungalow within the site earmarked for developments.

Wychwood is next to a site, where plans for an electric vehicle charging station were lodged with the local authority earlier this year.

Agent, Michael Lloyd of Berry’s explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

Mr Lloyd said: “The site is level and comprises the existing bungalow, Wychwood, its residential cartilage and surrounding land.

“Whilst the land is in agricultural use the, the irregular shape of the land due to the presence of Wychwood can only by accessed via a small bridge over the Sarn Wen Brook and it’s close proximity to surrounding residential properties mean that the land is of limited agricultural value.

“Residential development is therefore proposed on the site as it is considered that this will better utilise the site, will integrate it with the environment and make a sustainable contribution to the amount, variety and choice of housing in the settlement.”

Similar plans for the site were submitted a year ago in August 2020 but were withdrawn last February to “address issues” raised by consultees on that application.

When Llandysilio Community Council had discussed the previous application, councillors believed the proposal would be an “over development of the site.”

They also pointed out that the size of home earmarked for the site would lend it to first time buyers or people looking to downsize.

The new application suggests the 12 homes will be a split of six, three bedroomed semi-detached houses, five, four-bedroom detached houses and one, four bedroomed “large” detached house.

In this part of Powys, it is expected that 20 per cent of a housing scheme would be affordable homes – which in this instance is 2.4 houses.

The community council had also pointed out that there had been confusion about the affordable element,

Neighbours to the site had received a letter suggesting all 12 homes could be affordable while the documents suggested otherwise.

Mr Lloyd cleared the confusion up and said: “A proportion of the dwellings will be affordable and assist in meeting local housing needs in the area, ensuring that occupants continue to live within and contribute to their community.”

Mr Lloyd adds new residents would “improve the resilience” of local community services including community centre and church as well as primary school.

The school is under threat of closure as part of the council’s education restructure in the area.